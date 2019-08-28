NATIONAL – Popular water bottle manufacturer Contigo is recalling more than 5 million kids water bottles due to a choking hazard.

Contigo is recalling millions of childrens' water bottles.

Part of the top can come of and become launched in the throat.

If you have one, reach out and they'll send you a new lid.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commisison, Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout on the lid detaching, including 18 spouts that were found in childrens’ mouths.

The impacted bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online from April 2018 through June 2019 for between $9 and $24.

If you have an impacted bottle, CPSC says you should immediately stop using it, take them away from children, and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.

To reach Contigo you can call them toll-free at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall.