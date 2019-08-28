APOPKA, Fla. — There are a lot of steakhouses in Central Florida, but one mom-and-pop in Apopka that takes a classic specialty to a new level.

Here’s how to make Back Room Steakhouse’s Filet Mignon Oscar:

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
  • 1/4 pound fresh crabmeat
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 4 beef tenderloin steaks (2 inches thick and 8 ounces)

Béarnaise sauce

  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 3 tablespoons minced shallots
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons champagne vinegar or white wine vinegar
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 1 tablespoon (or more) fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh tarragon

Preparation:

Part 1

  1. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots and a pinch of salt and pepper; stir to coat.

  2. Stir in vinegar, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until vinegar is evaporated, 3 to 4 minutes.

  3. Reduce heat to low and continue cooking shallots, stirring frequently, until tender and translucent, about 5 minutes longer.

  4. Transfer shallot reduction to a small bowl and let cool completely. Whisk eggs over a simmering asparagus till creamy.

  5. Pour sauce into a medium bowl. Stir in shallot reduction and tarragon and season to taste with salt, pepper, and more lemon juice, if desired.

  6. Let stand at room temperature.

Part 2

  1. Place asparagus in a large saucepan over 1 in. of water. Bring to a boil; cover and steam for 8-10 minutes or until crisp-tender.

  2. In a large skillet, saute crab in butter for 3-4 minutes or until heated through. Squeeze lemon juice; keep warm.

  3. Grill steaks, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from the heat for 6-8 minutes on each side or until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°). Top with crab mixture, asparagus and béarnaise sauce and enjoy.