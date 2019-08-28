APOPKA, Fla. — There are a lot of steakhouses in Central Florida, but one mom-and-pop in Apopka that takes a classic specialty to a new level.
Here’s how to make Back Room Steakhouse’s Filet Mignon Oscar:
Ingredients:
- 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
- 1/4 pound fresh crabmeat
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 4 beef tenderloin steaks (2 inches thick and 8 ounces)
Béarnaise sauce
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 3 tablespoons minced shallots
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons champagne vinegar or white wine vinegar
- 2 large egg yolks
- 1 tablespoon (or more) fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh tarragon
Preparation:
Part 1
- Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots and a pinch of salt and pepper; stir to coat.
- Stir in vinegar, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until vinegar is evaporated, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Reduce heat to low and continue cooking shallots, stirring frequently, until tender and translucent, about 5 minutes longer.
- Transfer shallot reduction to a small bowl and let cool completely. Whisk eggs over a simmering asparagus till creamy.
- Pour sauce into a medium bowl. Stir in shallot reduction and tarragon and season to taste with salt, pepper, and more lemon juice, if desired.
- Let stand at room temperature.
Part 2
- Place asparagus in a large saucepan over 1 in. of water. Bring to a boil; cover and steam for 8-10 minutes or until crisp-tender.
- In a large skillet, saute crab in butter for 3-4 minutes or until heated through. Squeeze lemon juice; keep warm.
- Grill steaks, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from the heat for 6-8 minutes on each side or until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°). Top with crab mixture, asparagus and béarnaise sauce and enjoy.