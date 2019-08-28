APOPKA, Fla. — There are a lot of steakhouses in Central Florida, but one mom-and-pop in Apopka that takes a classic specialty to a new level.

Here’s how to make Back Room Steakhouse ’s Filet Mignon Oscar:

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed

1/4 pound fresh crabmeat

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon lemon juice

4 beef tenderloin steaks (2 inches thick and 8 ounces)

Béarnaise sauce

1 tablespoon plus 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

3 tablespoons minced shallots

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons champagne vinegar or white wine vinegar

2 large egg yolks

1 tablespoon (or more) fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh tarragon

Preparation:

Part 1

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots and a pinch of salt and pepper; stir to coat.



Stir in vinegar, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until vinegar is evaporated, 3 to 4 minutes.



Reduce heat to low and continue cooking shallots, stirring frequently, until tender and translucent, about 5 minutes longer.



Transfer shallot reduction to a small bowl and let cool completely. Whisk eggs over a simmering asparagus till creamy.



Pour sauce into a medium bowl. Stir in shallot reduction and tarragon and season to taste with salt, pepper, and more lemon juice, if desired.



Let stand at room temperature.

Part 2