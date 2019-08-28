There’s a circus arts training school in Rochester with a mission to allow everyone to fly.

Aerial Arts of Rochester will teach you how to trapeze, climb silks, swing from hammocks and twirl in hoops all while suspended from 20 foot tall ceilings. New students are welcome--all ages and all skill levels.



Jennifer and her husband William D'Ovidio opened Aerial Arts of Rochester and are about to celebrate 10 years in business.

“We have lots of plans for the future including adding an aerial theater program for more themed performances and incorporating that into the kids programming and seeing where it goes,” Jennifer said.

Jerry Christopher, 60 from Webster, starting training in 2011 to help alleviate his back issues.

“They have aerial yoga and I have been doing it ever since. I always wanted to do something outside of the box,” Christopher said. “When you first start you cannot even climb the silk. You start at Level 1 and then work your way up. I worked up to Level 3 and I am trying to get my endurance back."

Alexa Wallace, 17, from Webster said she plans to try out for Cirque du Soleil.

“I saw my first Cirque du Solei show when I was 9 and then I started training here when I was 12 so when I am 18, I am going to start auditioning,” Wallace said. “I dance and I tumble every day of the week and this too."

Aerial Arts is hosting an open house on September 22nd to celebrate 10 years in business.

The training center is located on Blossom Rd. at Artisan Works in Rochester.