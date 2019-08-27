WILDWOOD, Fla. — A former Apopka resident gunned down a 16-year-old boy Monday night at a Wildwood park, Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies say.

Bacarri Justice Austell has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Chris'sean Williams.

Williams was shot from behind at Royal Park, 9569 County Road 235, as he tried to run away, Sheriff’s investigators said.

The teen was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies were called about a shooting near the park's basketball court at 6:18 p.m.

Witnesses said Austell ran from the park. Deputies found him and interviewed him at the Sheriff’s Office.

“During the interview, Austell made statements which tied him to the homicide,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Austell is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center in Wildwood without bond.

“Detectives are still conducting interviews of potential witnesses and investigating a motive for the shooting,” a statement from Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Keszey said.

Tipsters are urged to contact Det. J. Knight at 352-569-1644 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Records show Austell was placed on probation for one year on May 1, 2018, for grand theft of a motor vehicle and uttering forged bills in Orange County.

Austell, a 20-year-old Wekiva High School student at the time, was charged by Apopka police, accused of using mostly "movie prop money" to purchase a 2007 Mercedes-Benz from a Craigslist seller who wanted $14,500 for the vehicle.

The seller didn’t realize until after the transaction on November 11, 2017, that Austell gave him an envelope with two $1 bills and 140 movie-prop bills, an Apopka police report said.

Austell pleaded no contest to the charges, and adjudication was withheld.