ORLANDO, Fla. — Newly released video appears to show a group of Mount Dora caretakers abusing a patient at a group home.

Mount Dora Police were called to the home earlier this month. They say they found a disabled woman with bruises on her face, a cut, and skinned knee. Now, four caretakers are facing criminal charges.

The Spectrum News 13 Watchdog team found while caretakers are subjected to extensive background checks by the organizations they work for, the state doesn’t have many requirements for group home caretakers.

The four accused women — Carolyn Joe, Berneisha Blunt, Jaleyah Wiggins, and Sheneka Hester — are all facing aggravated abuse charges stemming from the video, which appears to show a disabled patient being abused inside a Mount Dora group home operated by Attain, Inc.

Executive Director Dr. Craig Cook says the actions captured on camera do not represent the nonprofit organization that caters to people with developmental disabilities.

“We want back actors held accountable. That is how we view this situation as there was some bad actors, and they should be held accountable,” Cook said.

According to Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities , the group home in Mount Dora first obtained a license in late 2018. On record there have not been any prior incidents of abuse.

The Watchdog team also found the state does not require caretakers to have a special license, but they are required to go through extensive training and background checks.

“That means reference checks, personal professional reference checks, local law FDLE, and FBI background checks,” Cook explained.

Cook said Attain Inc. ensures that all of their caretakers are put through rigorous training. He welcomes the conversation for improving caretaker requirements statewide.

“It is healthy for us as a society to look at the qualifications of that position and maybe more even professionalize it,” he said.

The case remains under investigation. All of the women have been removed from the Mount Dora group home.