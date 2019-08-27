TITUSVILLE, Fla. — It’s something Titusville City Council members do before each meeting: an invocation. But at Tuesday night’s meeting, council members will discuss possible alternatives.

Titusville City Council discussing alternatives to invocations

Invocation is a prayer/request of spiritual presence

In July, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled that the Brevard Board of County Commissioners unlawfully limited the opportunity to pray “based on the beliefs of the would-be prayer giver.”

Now, Titusville’s city council will open the lines of discussion with residents about possible alternatives.

Longtime resident Jane Anne Burnett said officials may have no other choice.

“I think a reasonable and logical thing to do is have a moment of silence instead, so the participants and community members can invoke their God in their way,” Burnett said.

According to court documents in the case of Williamson, Humanist Community of the Space Coast — along with a few other plaintiffs — vs. Brevard County, when it came to their free speech claim being violated, the trial court ruled in favor of the plaintiff.

Burnett says even though the city is conservative, they have to do things differently.

“That's not what they would want, but based on that ruling and the Constitution of separation of state and religion, as it stands, I don't know if they have a choice, unless they want to spend a whole bunch of time in lawsuits,” she said.

The district court also entered a declaratory judgment that the Brevard County’s policy violated the establishment, free exercise, free speech, and equal protection clauses of the U.S. Constitution.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Titusville council members, the mayor, and the city attorney. All said they don't comment on agenda items.