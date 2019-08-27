NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A man surfing at New Smyrna Beach was injured after being bitten by a shark late Tuesday morning, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

This is at least the fourth shark bite reported at New Smyrna Beach over the past month and the 11th incident reported so far this year.

In an incident report, Volusia Beach Safety said 40-year-old Dr. Donald Walsh, a New Smyrna Beach chiropractor, was bitten on the beach around 11:55 a.m.

Walsh told Beach Safety that while he was surfing, he caught “air on a wave” and landed on a shark in waist-deep water.

He lacerated on his hand, leg, and side of his body, the report detailed, though the injuries are non-life threatening. He was treated on the beach by Ocean Rescue.

Walsh told officials the shark was about 6.5 feet long.

New Smyrna Beach is considered the shark bite capital of the world, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.