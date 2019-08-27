FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police in South Florida have released details about their evidence against a nursing home administrator and three employees who are being held accountable for a dozen deaths at the facility after Hurricane Irma.

Nursing home patients at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, ranging in age from 57 to 99, began dying three days after Hurricane Irma swept through in September 2017.

Jorge Carballo, Althia Meggie, Sergo Colin and Tamika Miller are all in police custody for their roles in the deaths of those patients.

Tuesday’s announcement by Hollywood Police comes one day after they charged four people, three nurses and an administrator, with aggravated manslaughter.

The agency said it was one of the most extensive investigations ever done, saying it took three weeks just to process the crime scene at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills where they collected more than 1,000 pieces of evidence. They said they interviewed more than 500 people in the case over the past two years.

Three of the defendants made initial court appearances Tuesday and were granted bail. One of the nurses is being held in Miami-Dade County pending her transfer to Broward County.