When Gigi’s Restaurant closed in March, it left a vacancy inside the bustling Northand Workforce Training Center.

But that space will soon be filled with a new tenant.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corporation has named Manna at Northland Central as the new restaurant in the space.

It will be run by Tina Grant-Holt, Dale Holt and Reginald Ingram. Grant-Holt is an educator at the Emerson School of Hospitality. Holt is a chef who has run a catering company for more than 25 years. Ingram has operated a catering company for the last 30 years. — Alex Haight (@AlexHaightNEWS) August 27, 2019

The restaurant will offer both dine-in and grab-and-go options for students at the center and people in the neighborhood.

Manna at Northland Central is slated to open in early November and will be in service six days a week: Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.