When Gigi’s Restaurant closed in March, it left a vacancy inside the bustling Northand Workforce Training Center.
But that space will soon be filled with a new tenant.
The Buffalo Urban Development Corporation has named Manna at Northland Central as the new restaurant in the space.
The restaurant will offer both dine-in and grab-and-go options for students at the center and people in the neighborhood.
Manna at Northland Central is slated to open in early November and will be in service six days a week: Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.