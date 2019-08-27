LONGWOOD, Fla. — A big piece of real estate in Seminole County may soon have a new owner. A company called Wood Partners is now under contract to purchase the Sanford Orlando Kennel Club in Longwood.

James Serafine has been in Longwood for over 40 years as a resident and neighbor to the Sanford Orlando Kennel Club. His family owns Classic Fence Inc., which is across the street from the track property.

He says when he first opened the shop, it was challenging for customers to pull out of his business because of all the action happening across the street.

“It was booming. It was only a two-lane highway at the time," Serafine said. "Parking lot filled up on both sides of the track. It was big time. We couldn’t even get out of here to get home at night “

Over the years James has been a friendly neighbor, putting in fences, building kennels, and even lending his forklift to the track. But he realizes you can’t have the same neighbor forever.

“It’s a change and can’t stop progress," Serafine said. "The big thing is that they could not do what they wanted, and the gamblers couldn’t get the gambling in, and I knew in some time it would be sold to developers."

Despite the name on the building calling this place Sanford Orlando Kennel Club, this is Longwood real estate right across from the city’s high school Lyman High.

“Lucky to have it coming through the heart of our city," Longwood Mayor Matt Morgan explained. "It is on the way out or on the way in to Longwood where that property is on the corner of Railroad and Dog Track, and looking at it even now there is so much field not being used except for parking."

The 20 acres of property is slated for mixed-use, and according to the mayor, the belief is both retail and residences are expected to move in.

Wood Partners is already building a new apartment complex in Longwood. Spectrum News 13 reached out for comment, but they declined.

No official timeline has been announced as to when the sale will be completed with property owner Penn National Gaming Inc.