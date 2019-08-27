Family-owned "Wizard of Clay" in Bristol is celebrating 40 years in the pottery business.

Jamie Kozlowski learned how to throw and shape clay from his dad who opened Wizard of Clay in 1979.

“My father taught me my original skills and 25 years later I am getting a little better every day,” he said. “I am happy to be here carrying on a tradition."

He uses about 100,000 pounds of clay each year to craft more than 17,000 pieces.

I love these #coffee mugs at Wizard of Clay and these “First Christmas” ornaments. #pottery pic.twitter.com/5eVZPFp8o0 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 27, 2019

“I enjoy the repetitive nature of this,” he said. “I can make 50 coffee cups in about an hour and a half. Vases like this offer me a little bit more of a challenge.”

Each piece is made with beauty and function in mind. They’re also microwave, dishwasher and oven safe.

This is Wizard of Clay’s trademark technique—BristolLeaf. They use local leaves 🍁 imprinted on the pottery. A piece of the #FLX. #YourMorningRochester #pottery pic.twitter.com/HTHzqI43EQ — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 27, 2019

Wizard's trademark look is made by using imprints from leaves picked up around Bristol.

"BristolLeaf is our registered trademark. My father came up with many, many years ago. They are leaves pressed in soft clay.”

Wizard of Clay has a retail shop and a workshop on Rt. 20A in Bristol that's open to the public seven days a week.

The pottery wizards will be at the Clothesline Festival September 7 and 8 at the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester.