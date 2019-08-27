DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy who was critically injured in an accidental shooting over the weekend died Tuesday.

The boy died at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday

He was playing with 14-year-old

The pair got into a locked room, found gun

Police say the boy was playing with a 14-year-old at his cousin’s home on Keech Street when they got into a locked room and found a gun, as a homeowner showered.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

An investigation is ongoing, Daytona Beach Police Sgt. Kelsey Harris said Tuesday. The boy's name has not been released.

The boy was being treated at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children before his death was confirmed.

In an earlier interview, Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri says it’s not clear who pulled the trigger, but no charges are being filed at this time.

Capri called it a tragedy.

The homeowners didn’t expect any children in their house that night, and their gun was in a shut drawer in a locked room, Capri said.