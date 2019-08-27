ORLANDO, Fla. — More than a million acres are burning in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil and Bolivia.

Thousands of people have been brought in to fight these fires, and the world is coming together to help.

During the G-7 Summit, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a $20 million emergency fund to help countries impacted by the rainforest fires.

“Well of course it is hard to see,” said Miguel Kaled, President of Central Florida Brazilian American Chamber of Commerce .

Kaled lives in Orlando now. He grew up in Rio de Janeiro and has been to the Amazon many times.

“It’s beautiful — the size of the trees are like five or six stories high, and it’s huge,” Kaled said.

Kaled graduated from a military academy in Brazil and was a captain there. Thousands of troops have been deployed to fight this fire, which Kaled says are common this time of year.

“The Navy is there of course, the Air Force, and population… they know how to put out these fires,” he said.

Kaled is confident it will regrow after the fire is out.

“The strength, the forest itself — it has to recuperate itself,” he said.

Scientists say the Amazon plays an important role in the fight against climate change.