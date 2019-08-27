CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A Seminole County A+ Teacher seems to have cracked the case and solved the mystery of how to get students excited about pushing themselves to do their best.

You won't have to do much digging to see the evidence.

A+ Teacher Brianna Downey goes all out with creative ways to help her students develop critical thinking skills in her language arts class at South Seminole Middle School in Casselberry.

From the alluring background music right down to the detective's mustaches, clues, and police tape.

"So they have to figure out what happened in the beginning, middle, and end, and then they back it up with textual evidence,” Downey said.

Students say it's not only this kind of ingenuity that makes Downey special. They say there's something else about her too.

"She's just like a mother figure,” student Janiya Gordon said.

"So a lot of the students call me mom. I think it's because I listen and show that I care," Downey said.

It's a feeling that Downey also carries over as a basketball coach. She's taken her student athlete's all the way.

"They've made it to the ‘Final Four’ three times in the last four years, and they finally made it to the championship, and it was amazing.”