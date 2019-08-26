NATIONWIDE – The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker teaser shown at Disney's D23 Expo this weekend has finally been released to the public.

New Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker footage released

Footage shows Rey wielding a red lightsaber

The film arrives in theaters on December 20

The footage created so much buzz, especially a scene that features Rey (Daisy Ridley) wielding a double-sided red lightsaber.

Other shots include a showdown between Rey and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), a battle with Star Destroyers, and Finn (John Boyega) with a new character named Jannah (Naomi Ackie).

There's also a new glimpse of General Leia (Carrie Fisher) from footage that was shot for The Force Awakens.

J.J. Abrams, who directed The Force Awakens, returns for Episode IX, which promises to conclude the Skywalker saga.

The film also stars Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Ian McDiarmid, Richard E. Grant and Keri Russell.

The Rise of Skywalker is set to arrive in theaters December 20.