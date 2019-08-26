ORLANDO, Fla. — After a couple of dry days, moisture will fill into Central Florida again today, boosting the coverage of afternoon showers and storms. Highs will reach the low 90s.

Showers and storms will be the main hazard for boaters and beach-goers by this afternoon.

Otherwise, water conditions will be favorable with a low risk of rip currents and a smooth Intracoastal Waterway. Wave heights in the nearshore waters will be around 1 to 2 feet, considered poor to fair for using a surfboard.

This pattern will be driven by an approaching front that will stall over north Florida.

As the seabreezes work onshore during the afternoon, it will keep the focus of activity over inland counties. Deeper moisture will stick around this week, keeping rain chances in place each afternoon.

Temperatures will consistently peak in the low 90s, not far from the average high of 91 degrees.

In the tropics, we are watching Tropical Storm Dorian nearing the Windward Islands.

The latest forecast track brings it into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday where it may strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane.

It is too early to tell what kind of impacts this could have on Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands or Hispaniola, but interests in those areas are encouraged to monitor the progress of Dorian.

There is uncertainty in the track and intensity of the storm once it arrives in the northern Caribbean so the forecast is subject to change.

We also are watching a tropical wave offshore North Carolina that has a high chance of developing, but it poses no threat to Florida and will stay out to sea.

With it being the height of hurricane season, Central Florida residents are encouraged to keep up to date on what’s happening in the tropics by checking in with the Tropical Update each hour at :51 past.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location