OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. —

Celebration Town Tavern offers New England-style food

There's a restaurant in Osceola County that serves "authentic" New England-style food.

Tucked away in the quiet confines of Celebration is a place where everybody knows your name.

"When you walk in here, it has a Cheers feel," said Susan Bona, co-owner of Celebration Town Tavern .

"Bartenders are going to know your name. Bartenders have been with us for a very long time. So you know, you feel like you're a part of the family, not just coming in to a strange bar,” Bona added.

Celebration Town Tavern, on Front Street in Celebration, is straight out of the Boston, Massachusetts-area.

"We try to hire people who can say 'tahtuh’ and ‘chowduh,' so we don't have to train them," Bona said.

It's comfort food for native New Englanders, and she has a few suggestions for you newcomers.

"When you come in, you have to start with our onion rings, because they're amazing. The combination platter is a combination of all of the food that we love from being up there... the scrod, the shrimp, scallops and clams," Bona said.

Her third suggestion — the Boston cream pie.

"Our recipes have stayed very consistent for what our original recipes were at Kelly's Landing … " Bona said.

Kelly's Landing was the family's restaurant back home, but Celebration Town Tavern is their home now.

Sure, it's Florida, but the pub decor and the authentic Fenway Park seats might make you believe otherwise. After all, that's the point of having this place.