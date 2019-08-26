ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The body of a missing boater who disappeared on Lake Toho in Osceola County has been found by authorities, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Monday afternoon.

Body of missing boater found on Lake Toho

Officials say he was with a group of people on a boat

Man has not yet been identified

The man disappeared on the lake at Lakefront Park in St. Cloud Sunday. The FWC dive team found his body around 2 p.m. today.

An FWC spokesperson said the boater was part of a group of seven who went onto the lake.

The body of the missing boater was located in Lake Toho by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissions Dive Team. FWC says their thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) August 26, 2019

“There was an individual on the boat that was having some issues staying afloat. A couple of the folks in the boat did try to throw some personal floatation devices — what we call life jackets — and he could not grab it at the time, and they lost sight of him,” said FWC’s Greg Workman.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, St. Cloud Police Department, and FWC had been at Lake Toho since the man’s disappearance.

FWC said there is no indication that there was alcohol involved.

Officials have not released the man’s name yet.