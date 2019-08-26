ORLANDO, Fla. — Liz Morgan reaches many people through her weekly WOKB radio show, where she shares inspirational messages to help them find their purpose in life.

Liz Morgan of Orlando hosts a weekly faith-based radio show

Through her ministry, she also feeds hundreds of homeless each week

She recently fulfilled dream of opening transitional house for women

But her outreach really begins when she leaves the studio and heads out on the streets.

Morgan seeks out the homeless and other people who need help. She and her husband ride around frequently looking for people to feed.

“It gives you life, it gives you purpose, it gives you meaning,” Morgan said.

The couple, through their nonprofit Morgan Ministries , also serve weekly meals to about 200 homeless people in downtown Orlando.

“To me, the cry of people needing help and homeless and hurting, it breaks my heart. I feel their pain, so I feel like I have to help,” Morgan said.

And about a year ago, Morgan fulfilled a lifelong dream when she opened up the nonprofit Oasis House near her Orlando home. The transitional house is for young women, some of whom graduated out of the foster care system, others who were released from the juvenile justice system.

They're all young women who need help getting a fresh start.

“They can come be restored, be rejuvenated, get their life straight,” Morgan said. “If I can inspire, encourage someone else, we can change the world. We can change the city.”

All this helping can make Morgan tired. But she’s never satisfied.

“I often feel like I haven’t done enough,” Morgan said.