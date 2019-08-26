DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Monday kicked off the first day of school at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach. This year, there will be more students than ever before on campus.

1) Largest Freshmen Class Ever

This year's freshmen class is the largest the school has ever had at 1,950 students.

“If you look at the incoming freshman class, and you compare it with last year’s freshman class, that’s always a good indicator. Those numbers are up about 20 percent,” said Patrick Barry Butler, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University President.

2) Largest Total Enrollment Ever

This year the university's Daytona Beach campus has their largest total enrollment every with 7,000 students.

“I think the message is getting out that the career opportunities are outstanding, and the students are responding, and they are coming to us, and we are very happy about that,”​ Butler said.

It’s back to school for @EmbryRiddle ! This year they have their largest incoming class ever with 1,950 students and highest total enrollment with 7,000 students. I caught some of them in action training to be pilots! @MyNews13 #News13Volusia pic.twitter.com/i79yzKaCOR — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) August 26, 2019

3) Shortages

According to Butler, this surge in enrollment could be related to shortages in the aeronautics industry that have already been identified in studies by Boeing.

“Their numbers show that probably for the next 10 to 15 years, there is going to be a significant demand. The numbers are in the hundreds of thousands, so with retirements, with the growth in the airline industry, they can predict what that demand would be​," Butler said.

4) All Specialties Needed

Butler said that it is not just pilots that are needed — so are all the other aeronautical concentrations that are taught at Embry-Riddle.

“Aviation maintenance is another area that is in high demand, business related areas, analytics," said Butler.

5) Hire Rates

Many students are confident in their ability to get a job in the industry after graduation, due to a combination of their thorough training and the need for more flight industry professionals.

“The school has something around like a 95 percent to 97 percent hire rate within the first six months of graduation, so I definitely see the opportunities, and I know a lot of my fellow peers are heading in the right direction as well,” ​ said Mariano Quintero, a senior aeronautical science student.