NATIONWIDE – Disney and Target have entered a partnership that will put mini Disney stores inside select Target stores nationwide.

The stores will feature merchandise from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars brands

First set of stores to debut on October 4

The announcement was made Sunday at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

On October 4, 25 Disney stores will open within certain Target stores in cities including Chicago; San Jose, California; Clearwater, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; and Austin, Texas.

Forty additional Disney stores are set to open at Target by October 2020.

The "shop-in-shops" will feature toys, games, apparel and other products from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars brands that were previously only available at Disney retail stores.

In addition to merchandise, the stores will also feature interactive displays and photo-ops.

Also announced Sunday, Target plans to open a new store near Disney World in 2021.