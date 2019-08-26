As kids get ready for a new school year, chances are they've grown out of their clothes and shoes from last year.

But if parents are worried about breaking the bank going back to school shopping, they shouldn't be.

Thanks to Goodwill, they can find everything they'll need at a price they'll approve.

Parents can find name brands at @GoodwillWNY for their kids for less than $10!! Can’t beat that! @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/RFGJCdF2ia — Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) August 26, 2019

“For $20 you could get six, eight pieces of clothing and I don’t know where else you can find things like that,” said Linda Maraszek, marketing and community relations manager for Goodwill of WNY. “Most of our young children’s clothes are infant to toddler and are $2.09, and then our older children’s clothes from size six to 18 are $3.39, so you can’t get much better than that.”

In addition to finding boys and girls clothes for all ages at an affordable price, there's even book bags, lunch boxes and school supply bundles.

Even if your kids have to wear uniforms to school, you can find solid color polos and shirts and khakis here at @GoodwillWNY too! @SPECNewsBuffalo #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/kJgeleHduM — Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) August 26, 2019

"All these things are coming to us through the generosity of the community,” she said. “People are constantly donating so we tell people shop more than one store and shop often because new things are going onto the sales floor hourly.”

Each week, shoppers can find already low priced items even cheaper with their color of the week sale, where certain color tags are 50 percent off.

Since Goodwill isn't a seasonal store, it’s a good time to start thinking ahead to colder weather and find outerwear and winter boots for the kids.

No outfit is complete without some affordable shoes as well! Here at @GoodwillWNY there’s already plenty of fall boots and flats for your boys and girls @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/5gMjzibbYf — Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) August 26, 2019

Shopping at Goodwill doesn't just save money, but it also teaches kids a lesson when they're outside of the classroom.

"This is something that has been donated by someone and again children out grow so fast why not re-donate and then someone else will use it so it's all reuse, recycle, re-purpose," she said.