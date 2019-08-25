ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people were in downtown Orlando this weekend to cheer on their favorite team, the Backstreet Boys, on Saturday.

Band performed Saturday night in Orlando

With Miami-Florida football game also in Orlando, there were road closures

The hometown boy band performed in Orlando as part of their DNA World Tour to promote its latest album with a similar name.

The concert and the football game just a mile-away led to several road closures.

Some fans like Leeann Mays, who lives in downtown Orlando, said they enjoyed to walk and take in the excitement.

“I have been a Backstreet Boys fan since the 90s, since I was 12 years old," Mays said. "This is pure nostalgia for me."

Others had a more difficult time to get to the arena because of the road closures.

Candace Brown and Angela Kennedy, who are cousins, drove six hours to see their favorite boy band.

“We’re from Atlanta, Georgia so we came a long way,” Brown said.

The cousins said they made sure to head out early to avoid the traffic.

The tour is one of the largest arena concerts the boy band has done in 18 years.

The Backstreet Boys will next be headed to Nashville, Tennessee.