ORLANDO, Fla. — Students at UCF and Valencia College’s downtown campus begin classes Monday.

New campus features state-of-the-art classroom design

“Everything’s new, everything works well,” said Matthew McKenzie, a senior at UCF Downtown. “It’s very easy to go downtown. Have fun with my friends and whatnot.”

McKenzie moved to the UnionWest building Saturday. The building houses 640 student beds, a recreation center, counseling offices and academic advising.

It’s also home to the Walt Disney World Center for Culinary Arts and Hospitality, at Valencia College Downtown.

The nearby Dr. Phillips Academic Commons, has more classrooms and study centers.

Mike Kilbridge, the assistant Vice President of UCF Downtown, hopes the central location of the new campus encourages more kids to pursue higher education.

"Now we’re in a community where there’s a college in walking distance to so many high schools," said Kilbridge. "And to so many communities downtown, that access is no longer gonna be about if I go to school; it’s look, I can go to school right there, and it’s in my backyard."

UCF alum and incoming graduate student Natalie Waye walked around the new campus on her way through the city. She wishes it were around when she was an undergrad.

"I grew up going to smaller schools, so going to main campus my freshman year was super overwhelming," she explained. "It was really intimidating, and to have something smaller would’ve really been awesome."

Construction on the new downtown campus is ongoing.