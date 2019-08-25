TAMPA, Fla. — For some in the LGBTQ community, the clothes-shopping experience can range from uncomfortable to frightening — especially if your gender identity doesn’t match your gender appearance.
- Tampa formalwear store creates clothes for clients of all body types
- Sharpe Suiting, established in 2013, also serves straight clients
- Gender-neutral store also has locations in LA, Chicago, Charlotte
That’s what Orlando resident Ashley Tarasco faced when she went looking for a suit for her wedding.
"Some of my friends in the LGBT community said, 'Why don't you try Men's Warehouse or something of the sort?' " Tarasco said. "And I thought to myself, 'I'm not exactly sure a tailor for that kind of store would be able to fit my body type.' "
That’s where tailors at Sharpe Suiting in Tampa were able to measure up.
"Sharpe Suiting was created to offer a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community to get fitted for suiting wear and formal wear," said marketing director Marcia Alvarado, who is also a client. "Women like myself that go into a men's store have to navigate around men's tailoring (and) men's patterns that may not be shaped for women's bodies."
Established in 2013, the store offers a gender-neutral shopping experience where they say their formal clothing fits the personality as well as the person.
"Our clients leave knowing that they can walk a little bit taller, and knowing that they know a little bit more about themselves and about how they're presenting themselves to the world," Alvarado said.
It was a perfect fit for Tarasco, who now has a navy two-piece suit she says is perfect for her big day.
"It's exactly what I was hoping for," Tarasco said. "It makes me feel awesome. It makes me feel super comfortable, and I just can't wait to wear it for my wedding."
In addition to Tampa, Sharpe Suiting has stores in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Charlotte that also serve straight clients.