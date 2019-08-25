DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are investigating after a child was shot Saturday evening.

It happened on Keech Street, near International Speedway Drive just before 8:30 p.m.

There was a flurry of police activity late into the evening as a law enforcement worked to piece together what happened. Cruisers blocked off the area near a home on the block.

Authorities have not yet released details of what happened or what condition the child is in.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided online and on air as it becomes available.