ORLANDO, Fla. — Drier air behind a tropical wave off our eastern coast will lead to another down day for storms across Central Florida.

There will be a 30 percent coverage of rain today with most neighborhoods staying dry this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s along the coast with a northeasterly wind keeping temperatures in check there.

Meanwhile, high temperatures inland will reach the lower 90s. Rain chances will start to increase in coverage on Monday. The coverage will spike up to 70 percent on Monday as front stalls out to the north of Central Florida and winds start to shift out of the west. This will tap into more moisture to fuel a wider coverage of rain and storms to start the new week.

Temperatures will start out in the mid-70s Monday morning and they’ll climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon.

The coverage of rain will stay elevated through the middle of the week. It will run at 50 to 60 percent through Wednesday. High temperatures will continue to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. By the Labor Day weekend, a more normal coverage of afternoon storms will return.

The coverage of rain will drop back to 40 percent for the start of next weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s.Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a trough of low pressure that extends from south-central Florida northwestward over the Western Atlantic. Environmental conditions are somewhat favorable for gradual development.

A tropical or subtropical depression is likely to develop within the next few days while the system moves away from Central Florida and northeastward offshore of the southeast U.S. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter is expected to investigate the area of disturbed weather later today. The chance of development remains high over the next 2 to 5 days.

Tropical Storm Dorian continues to move to the west and it is located to the east of the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to move to the west and northwest over the next several days.

On the forecast track, Dorian is expected to be the near the Lesser Antilles by Tuesday. Dorian is forecasted to be near hurricane strength when it approaches the islands this week. Right now, it does not pose a threat to Central Florida, but we will continue to monitor its track and intensity over the next week.

Surfing conditions will be poor today. There will be an east-southeast windswell. Wave heights will be running at 1 to 2 plus feet. The risk of rip currents is moderate and it is always best to swim within sight of lifeguard and never alone.

Ocean temperatures are low to mid-80s. The ultraviolet index is very high, which means sunburn could happen in about 15 minutes or less.

If you’re boating, there is the chance for a few storms. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be running at 2 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

