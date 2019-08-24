OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The company behind the controversial landfill that brought in coal ash from Puerto Rico to Osceola County is demanding thousands of dollars from the city of St. Cloud after leaders canceled their contract and banned their liquid run-off.

On her down time Loret Thatcher enjoys taking pictures of critters and wildlife gardening. The environment means a lot to her.

“I am just so grateful that a small city is willing to stand up for its people,” Thatcher said.

She’s one of the many residents against JED Landfill taking in coal ash.

For a decade now the city of St. Cloud has treated leachate, a liquid that drains from JED landfill.

The leachate from the JED Landfill would be delivered to a pump station at the Solid Waste Management Facility Transfer Station.

The city said it was then pumped at a controlled rate into the city’s sewer system.

Thatcher said, “The coal ash as the liquid goes through, and the rains go through — it’s being put into a toxic soup. It’s the leachate you have to worry (about) more than the coal ash.”

In June, the St. Cloud city council voted to cancel its contract with Waste Connections, the company that runs JED landfill. Now two months later, the company is demanding about $68,000 for costs accrued while the landfill was not able to use the city facility for disposal.

They also asked the city to let them dispose of leachate at their facility immediately.

“I really felt that they were trying to bully the city of St. Cloud into taking the leachate,” Thatcher said.

In the letter, Waste Connections stated that testing by the Department of Environmental Protection proves the material is non-toxic and no risk to the public health.

During Thursday night’s city meeting, the council rejected the settlement and agreed to bring environmental experts and attorneys to look into the matter.

Thatcher said she stands by the city who stood with her in June.

“I am hopeful that Waste Connections will stand up and be a good neighbor, and let this go,” she said.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to management at Waste Connections. They told us they cannot comment on the matter because of pending litigation.