VERO BEACH, Fla. — Family and friends gathered Friday in support of Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, the two boaters who have not been seen in a week after a fishing trip out of Port Canaveral.

A vigil was held Friday in Walker's hometown of Vero Beach as supporters gathered at Jaycee Beach Park for a prayer service on the shoreline.

Justin's mother Sheila Walker said, "I've lived in this community almost all my life. It's pretty overwhelming, but a great sense of peace from my heart to see this and people to come out."

Rebecca Buhler, Justin's cousin, also expressed appreciation for the support from the community.

"Justin grew up here too. A lot of people know him. It’s just really really touching to our hearts to have all these people here and saying we're with you," Buhler said.

Pastor David Foster at Tabernacle Ministries was Justin's pastor growing up. Foster lead the large group of supporters in prayer Friday.

"We're supporting one another. It doesn’t matter what faith we are. We are supporting each other as human beings and that says volumes," he said.

The vigil was held one day after the Coast Guard suspended the active search for the missing firefighters. That is not stopping the family from holding on to hope.

"Even though they have suspended the search, they are still out there not just in a concentrated area, but they do still have a presence out there. We're just moving forward on our own now and speaking to pilots and people willing to volunteer," Buhler said.

Justin's father wasn't at the vigil Friday so he could continue the search. He asked for a poem written by Justin to be read called "The Stormy Sea."

"Our family, we are still very hopeful and we believe very strongly they are out there waiting on us, and we want to bring Justin and Brian home," Buhler said.