BRADENTON, Fla. — A Manatee County family turned rocks into a world-wide scavenger hunt with their Facebook group.

"We had no idea it would would get so popular," says Rocelia Greenlee, founder of Bradenton Rocks.

Greenlee and her family is on a mission — to make people smile by painting rocks, and hiding them around town.

"You can be really creative, and it's really fun to do," says daughter Riley Greenlee.

They started the Facebook group "Bradenton Rocks" so people around town can post pictures of their findings.

The concept is simple: Find a rock, paint it any way you'd like, and hide it.

Little did they know, the group would blow up.

"We have had our rocks found in Colorado, North Carolina, Germany. You name it, the rocks have been there," says Rocelia.

Now, people all around Manatee County are taking part in the fun, painting more rocks, and hiding them all around the Bay area.

They hope these little acts of kindness brighten a complete strangers day.

"I've gotten numerous emails saying that it was the perfect little pick me up they needed for the day, it's awesome," Greenlee said.