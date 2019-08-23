GROVELAND, Fla. — A pilot was killed in a small plane crash in Groveland Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration .

According to FAA spokesperson Kathleen Bergen in an email, an experimental, amateur-built Aventura II aircraft crashed in the area of Sorrel Way and Homestead Drive around 11:17 a.m. upon departure.

Groveland Police said the small, two-seater plane departed from the Florida Flying Gator’s Airpark on 10817 Libby Road.

Plane crash in Groveland police confirm one person has died.⁦@MyNews13⁩ pic.twitter.com/Fr2dzKq3pF — Matt Fernandez (@MattMyNews13) August 23, 2019

The pilot, who was the only occupant, did not survive the crash.

FAA is conducting their own investigation of the crash.

Another plane crash in Central Florida happened just two days ago in the St. Cloud area , where two people in a Velocity XL-RG-5 were airlifted to an area hospital.