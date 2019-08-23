ORLANDO, Fla. — A new daily parade at Discovery Cove is introducing guests to some brand new pink residents.

Here are five things to know about the Flamingo Parade:

1. CARIBBEAN FLAMINGOS

For the first time, Caribbean flamingos are now residents of Discovery Cove . They have their own private habitat backstage, but parade out into the park every morning at about 9:30 a.m.

2. PREVIOUS HOME

The flamingos made the long trip from their previous home at SeaWorld Orlando (OK, so they pretty much moved from across the street).

3. FLAMBOYANCE?

During their stroll, the flamingos travel in a flock — sometimes collectively called a flamboyance — while curiously approaching guests (oftentimes invading personal space, which is usually welcomed!).

4. THEIR CALL

Caribbean flamingos have a loud, deep honking call like that of geese, making it easy for guests to hear them coming during their daily parade.

5. TIME

The parade lasts roughly 30 minutes. They stop along the way so guests can go nuts with their selfies.