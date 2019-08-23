ORLANDO, Fla. — Almost 90 cats rescued from the back of a sweltering U-Haul box truck last week are ready for new homes as an investigation continues into how the animals ended up in Orange County.

Hot cats found panting, lethargic

Quarantine on cats lifted Friday

'These cats deserve a second chance'

Orange County Animal Services on Friday announced the availability of the 88 felines, which boosted the agency’s total number of cats and kittens to more than 280.

“Following eviction from their residence, the owners of the cats loaded them into a truck with intentions to release them in North Florida,” animal services said in a statement.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy found the scores of cats in cages inside a box truck parked in a wooded lot in the area of 36th Street and South John Young Parkway at 12:30 p.m. August 14.

The deputy spotted two men in the rear of the truck with the roll-up door open.

“There were also animal cages filled with cats that appeared panting, lethargic, and wet,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies called animal services, which took custody of the cats and measured the temperature inside the truck at 92 to 95 degrees.

“No arrests have been made at this time, but the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Agriculture Crimes unit is investigating,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The agency did not release additional information. A quarantine placed on the cats was lifted Friday, allowing adoption or rescue placement, animals services said.

“Due to the spectrum of medical and temperament conditions, and large quantity, the shelter is hoping to secure placement for the cats as soon as possible so they can begin receiving individualized care and attention,” animals services said.

Animal Services issued a plea to its rescue partners Friday for help. Only 10 of 86 rescue groups that work with animal services take cats from the agency’s shelter.

“It’s nothing short of a miracle when our community unites to find placement for animals in dire circumstances and it is my sincere hope, and the hope of the shelter’s staff and volunteers, that this can happen again,” Kristin Tsukamoto, program manager of the shelter’s communications team, said in a statement. “These cats deserve a second chance.”