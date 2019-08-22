TITUSVILLE, Fla. The search continues on Thursday for two missing boaters who were last seen Friday as they exited Port Canaveral.

Volunteers and family members will continue the search on Thursday at the Spaceport Aviation in Titusville for missing firefighters Justin Walker and Brian McCluney, who is a Navy veteran survival training. His tackle bag was found about 50 miles off the coast of St. Augustine on Monday.

A local man who works for Air Mobile Ministries in Brevard County will actually be taking out Justin Walker's brother and wife, Natasha, on a plane around 7 a.m. to continue the search and rescue mission.

"Knowing these men, knowing their survival ability, their training – veterans, firemen, first responders – they’d stick with that boat and they’d live off that boat and crawl into the boat, because there’s an air pocket there,” explained Joe Hurston with the Air Mobile Ministries. "Our hope is they are with that boat."

As of Wednesday night, search and rescue crews have covered more than 90,000 square miles and more than 249 hours.

This is a critical time in the search because of how long these boaters have remained missing.

However, "at this point, our search is becoming quite extended," Coast Guard Capt. Mark Vlaun said during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon. "We're at a race against time ... that is becoming even more acute as we move forward."

Vlaun said the search now extends from Port Canaveral to 120 to 200 miles off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

"The drift and the Gulf Stream that we've been talking about now for a couple of days is working against us," he said.