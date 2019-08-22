TAVARES, Fla. — There's a nature park in the city of Tavares that has a reputation for attracting drug use, sexual misconduct and the homeless. Just Wednesday, city leaders considered a plan that would allow camping in that park. People we talked to who live near the nature park were not happy​.

1. City leaders wanted to discuss the possibility of allowing "primitive camping" in the Tavares Nature Park.

2. Nearby neighbors say they already see drug and sexual activity at the park, and think allowing camping would just bring in more problems.

3. Councilman Roy Stevenson came up with the idea and had most of the blame addressed to him.

4. The council voted unanimously to drop the issue completely.

5. A community workshop is being held on Thursday, and residents can meet with Parks and Rec officials to discuss all additional concerns.