ORLANDO, Fla. — An Osceola County deputy cited after a 2018 fatal crash in the Four Corners area pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of careless driving.

Sheriff’s Deputy Gloria Boccio had her driver’s license revoked for six months, and she was assessed $1,549 in fines and other charges.

A citation for not wearing a seat belt was dismissed. Boccio was not in court Wednesday.

Boccio’s patrol car slammed into the back of Robert Johnston’s pickup as it sat at a red light at U.S. 192 and Lindfields Boulevard at 8:12 a.m. October 5, 2018.

Johnston, 34, of Clermont was taken to Florida Hospital (now AdventHealth) Celebration, where he died.

The impact pushed his pickup into a van and another car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency cited her in a different crash almost a year earlier. In November 2017, troopers say she swerved into another car while trying to avoid traffic on State Road 417 near the State Road 408 ramps. In that crash, she was cited for an improper lane change.