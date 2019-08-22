TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A 48-year-old man who flashed a fake badge wasn't lovin' what happened after he asked for a law enforcement discount at a Titusville McDonald's, police say.

Police said in a news release that they were dispatched to the restaurant at about 1 p.m. over a call about a "suspicious man."

A short time later, they conducted a traffic stop on Albert James McDaniel. That's when police said he showed them some identification — along with a fake corrections officer's badge.

Investigators later determined that McDaniel had been flashing the badge at area businesses to get discounts and freebies, police said.

They also determined that McDaniel had been fired from a Tennessee-based prisoner transport company in July 2018.

McDaniel faces a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer and booked into the Brevard County Jail on $2,000 bond.