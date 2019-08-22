INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Jaci Marie Williams is looking on at the crowd that has showed up to the latest monthly ‘Moms of Blockchain’ workshop.

As co-owner of Inglewood’s first brick and mortar crytptocurrency lounge, these types of workshops at Crypto Blockchain Plug fulfill the company’s biggest mission.

“Our big piece here is mass adoption which means mass education," said Williams.

That’s because this new technology of blockchain and cryptocurrency can be confusing.

So Williams and her partner created this space to teach and inform.

“They’re curious or they come in skeptical, and they hear about it and they think it’s funny money, or is that Bitcoin thing still around?” said Williams.

She became involved because she believes this is the technology of her seven-year-old son’s future.

“I created 'Moms of Blockchain' because being a mom and understanding this is my son’s future, and seeing this is going to be the future of our little ones, 'Moms of Blockchain' just made sense,” said Williams.

Leading this workshop is Barbara Bickham who’s heavily involved in the blockchain space.

“A lot of people are still trying to understand, like what is a blockchain?” said Bickham.

Simply put, a blockchain is a growing list of records, called blocks, that are linked using cryptography. Each block contains a cryptographic hash of the previous block, a timestamp, and transaction data.

Crypto advocates say it’s an empowerment tool that puts financial control back into the hands of the people.

“If you want the bank to solve your problem, or someone else to kind of solve your problem, it’s going to take a while for you to adopt cryptocurrency or digital money, or anything like that," said Bickham.

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have disrupted traditional financial markets, and Bickham says infrastructure and the ways we transact with money are going to change.

“So when that transition occurs, you’re not, A, left behind, and, B, you’re not afraid because these massive shifts can be scary,” Bickham said.

It's been compared to the shift into the sharing economy like Uber and Airbnb.

In the future we could see more sharing in other ways….like fractional ownership of real estate, or cars.

“How is that going to change wealth? How is that going to change communities? How is that going to impact people? I think that question is yet to be answered," said Bickham.

So with all these unknowns and the confusion around this inevitable shift, workshops like "Moms of Blockchain" are for people to get familiar with these terms that could potentially affect their future and their kids’.

“If you don’t get it the first time, fine, it’s going to take some time. We’re still at the very baby basic level. But just to hear it so when it does come, 'Oh my gosh, I do remember that, it’s coming I get it,' and then you can continue to learn.”

Learn and for these workshop participants, to potentially be ahead of the curve, when it arrives in the mainstream.