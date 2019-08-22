An AMBER alert has been issued in Florida.

It is for Cedric Barnes, a black male, 10 years old, 4 feet tall, 70 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of the 2000 block of Spencer Plantation Boulevard in Orange Park, Florida.

He was last seen wearing a blue, striped polo shirt, jean shorts and a red backpack. Cedric may have a red scooter with him.

He was last seen getting into a silver sedan. The sedan was driven by an unknown black male with short dreadlocks.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 or 911.