CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The United Launch Alliance is preparing for a launch from the Space Coast Thursday morning, and it will be the last flight for one of its rockets.

ULA launching Delta IV rocket Thursday

Launch window opens at 9 a.m. ET

It will the rocket's last flight

Get more space coverage

ULA will be launching a Delta IV Medium+ rocket carrying a satellite built by Lockheed Martin for the Global Positioning 3 mission for the Air Force.

The launch is the last opportunity to see the Delta IV Medium rocket lift off, since it’s the rocket’s final flight.

The rocket will lift off from the Space Launch Complex 37 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The launch window opens at 9 a.m. ET and runs until 9:27 a.m. ET.