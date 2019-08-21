PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Wednesday begins another day of searching for the two boaters who left Port Canaveral on Friday.

Dozens of volunteers have been helping the U.S. Coast Guard by getting more eyes on the water. USCG and partner crews covered 69,000 square miles as of Tuesday evening.

Crews have been searching non-stop since Friday evening, when Jacksonville firefighter Brian McCluney and Fairfax, Va. firefighter Justin Walker were reported missing. The pair had left for a fishing trip that morning out of Port Canaveral.

McCluney is a US Navy combat veteran, with survival training. His tackle bag was found about 50 miles off the coast of Saint Augustine on Monday.

"Knowing these men, knowing their survival ability, their training – veterans, firemen, first responders – they’d stick with that boat and they’d live off that boat and crawl into the boat, because there’s an air pocket there,” explained Joe Hurston with the Air Mobile Ministries. "Our hope is they are with that boat."

Walker’s wife, Natasha, joined one of the search planes that left from Titusville on Tuesday. She plans to go back in the air Wednesday.