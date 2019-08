ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A small plane was found in a field in the St. Cloud area Wednesday afternoon, according to the FAA.

Authorities say the plane is a Velocity XL-RG-5. Deputies responded to the area of Kissimmee Park Road in St. Cloud near Lake Tohopekaliga.

FAA said there were two people on board, but their conditions are unknown.

