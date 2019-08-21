ORLANDO, Fla. — Parents in West Orange County say their children’s schools are overcrowded because of an explosion in population.

Parents say schools overcrowded in West Orange County

OCPS says area population is booming, leading to some crowding

Schools built in 2017 already at capacity

More education stories

Orange County Public Schools says they can’t build schools fast enough to keep up with the rapid growth. Last year here at Bridgewater Middle School they were using more than 90 portable classrooms.

The opening of Horizon West Middle School helped, but student still use dozens of portable classrooms.

“People I know in the community who have actually pulled their kids from public school and sent them to charter school and private school,” said parent Jodi Jessop.

Jessop and Bianca Gibb are both part of the Horizon West School Coalition.

Gibb has a senior at Windermere High school.

It was built in 2017 to relieve crowded classrooms.

But it’s already over capacity.

With reports of students sitting on the floor during lunch.

“I know the problem is just going to continue,” Gibb said.

She also has a 5 year old with autism. That child would’ve had to ride on a bus for more than an hour to get to a school which had room for him in their special Ed program.

“So I actually decided to homeschool him this year because of the overcrowding,” Gibb said.

Spectrum News 13 took their concerns to Orange County School board member Pam Gould who represents Horizon West. She says building new schools in West Orange County is already a priority.

“In my area I opened 3 new schools, 2 elementary and one middle school, I have a school opening almost every year,” she said.

In the next 5 years the district plans to build 9 new schools in West Orange County alone. But Gib and Jessop say the district is taking a reactive approach.

And should be more proactive.

“And try to make a plan to get ahead of this,” Jessop said.

But Gould says they can’t build more schools than they can afford.

And says cuts in state funding have not made it easy to keep up with the growth.

“We need an infusion of investment dollars in our public education system here,” Gould said.

These Parents say that makes them worried for the quality of their children’s education.