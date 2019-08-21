ORLANDO, Fla. — Morning sun will give way to isolated afternoon storms.

Highs will climb into the low to mid-90s, but feel more like 100-102 degrees with the humidity factored in.

Isolated afternoon rain and storms will be the main hazard for those heading out on the inland lakes. Otherwise, an onshore-moving shower is possible for those along the Atlantic waters. Surfers will find a small east-southeast trade swell in the surf zone offering poor to fair conditions.

Storms will generally fade this evening with the loss of daytime heating.

Lows will fall to the mid-70s.

Slightly drier air will stick around through the rest of the week, causing storms to become more isolated each afternoon through Friday. Highs run at or above the seasonal average, in the low to mid- 90s.

Rain chances will stay on the lower end through the start of the weekend, before moisture increases by Sunday into next week. In the tropics, there is a new named system in the north central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Chantal. This will be posing no threat to land.

All other areas of the Atlantic are quiet for now.

In the tropics, low pressure well to the east of the United States became organized enough to be our third named storm of the season. Tropical Storm Chantal formed in the far north Atlantic Tuesday evening.

While this storm may remain tropical for a few days, it will stay away from the United States. There are no other concerns in the tropics at this time.

The peak of hurricane season is not until Sept. 10 and it runs all the way through November 30.

