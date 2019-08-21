MELBOURNE, Fla. — Downtown Melbourne is seeing a building boom, but with it, officials have to address parking woes.

"In any downtown, parking is always an issue," said City of Melbourne Planning Director Cindy Dittmer.

Dittmer says the parking issues are being addressed in three new projects.

The furthest along one is the Highline — an eight story, 171 apartment building, which will have a restaurant space on the first floor.

The public-private partnership includes a parking lot.

"The developer is constructing 175 public parking spaces on the west side of the building," Dittmer told Spectrum News 13.

Down the street, 30 more spaces will be available in the new Hilton Tapestry four-level parking garage.

The 11-story, 156-room hotel will allow overflow parking when they aren't booked up.

Finally, there is the Aloft hotel — 125 rooms with public parking available out front on New Haven Avenue.

"People living downtown 24/7, instead of just an evening crowd," Dittmer said. "That's happened with the apartment complex and the hotels."

Nicki Schauman runs Toto Pedicab in growing downtown Melbourne. He sees the constant battle for drivers trying to find open parking spots, as they come here for dining or shopping.

Sometimes available parking is several blocks from where they are going.

"People are hunting for spots, constantly," Schauman said. "And we are trying to relieve some of the pressure.”

The pedi-cabs run at night, but three weeks ago Schauman began a golf-cart service during the day.

"It helps people who don't want to walk in the heat or rain," he said.

In September, Melbourne is beginning a downtown valet service catering to the dinner crowds and to ease parking woes.

If the pilot program is well received, they will look at opening another location.