TITUSVILLE, Fla. — One Central Florida museum has tons of history and historic warbird aircrafts from the beginning of aviation to present day.

Here are five things you should know about the Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum:

1. LOCATION

The Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum is located in Titusville and is home to over 50 warbird aircrafts that you can tour and explore.

2. AIRCRAFTS

The warbirds range from planes in WWII and the Korean War, up to present day frontline fighters. Their flag ship the Tico Bell and several other of their antique planes can still fly.

3. VOLUNTEERS

All of their planes are restored and fixed onsite by volunteers. Even their tour guides are volunteers, and they all served in a branch of the military.

4. EVENTS

They offer a host of other events along with the tours of the three different hangers on site. You can check out those events on their website .

5. HOURS OF OPERATION

Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.