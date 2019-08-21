CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Many might find the dark limiting when I comes to outdoor adventures, but one experience on the waters of Crystal River is best in the pitch black.

Here are five things to know about night crab fishing at Crystal River before visiting:

1. CRYSTAL RIVER

The beautiful waters of Crystal River are known for their Three Sisters Spring, manatee tours, and kayaking adventures, but you can also traverse these waters at night to search for something delicious.

2. CRABBING TOURS

Captain Ed McCormick's Florida Crabbing Tours take you out on a gateway to the gulf where you can hunt for blue crabs at night.



With high powered lights you'll be able to not only find and catch crabs but check out all types of underwater creatures like fish, stingray, and alligators.

3. KEEP WHAT YOU CATCH

You get to keep all the crabs you catch during the tours, and Captain Ed will give you a few tips on how to cook them up and prepare them the next day.

4. OTHER FISHING TOURS

Captain Ed also offers a number of other fishing charter tours on Crystal River during the day.

5. LEARN MORE