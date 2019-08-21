ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is the latest state to join the multi-state voter registration organization called ERIC, which allows states to compare information with the aim of identifying duplicate voter registrations.

The announcement was made by Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office on Wednesday afternoon.

The state legislature had voted unanimously last year to allow Florida to join the nonprofit ERIC, which stands for Electronic Registration Information Center .

The goal of the organization is to cross-reference voter rolls to identify dual registrations, such as registered voters who might have moved between states, or voters who may have died, so that the member states can clean up their voter rolls.

#Florida @GovRonDeSantis this afternoon is announcing the state will join ERIC, the multi-state consortium aimed at detecting duplicate voter registrations. Participation was far from a bygone conclusion: it means FL must notify all unregistered Floridians of their eligibility. — Troy Kinsey (@TroyKinsey) August 21, 2019

DeSantis said ERIC will enhance the statewide voter database and will also help bolster public confidence in elections after the FBI backed up a finding in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that Russians tried to hack into the voter databases of two Florida counties during the 2016 election cycle.

"We have a lot of people move into this state, so I think this will keep the voter rolls accurate," DeSantis said.

More than two dozen other states, plus the District of Columbia, have joined ERIC.

DeSantis said he hopes to have the ERIC implemented by the November 2020 election.