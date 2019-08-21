TAMPA, Fla. — There has been a breakthrough in coral reef restoration.

Florida Aquarium successfully spawns Atlantic pillar coral in lab

LED technology, computer systems used to change environment

Corals could be placed in ocean along Florida reef tract

The Florida Aquarium has successfully spawned Atlantic pillar coral in a lab. It is the first organization in history to do it successfully.

The effort has been years in the making with scientists putting in long hours to make it happen and collecting all the data they needed to mimic the coral's environment out in the ocean.

The research is referred to as Project Coral. It started at a museum in London where scientists spawned pacific coral.

In 2017, the Florida Aquarium partnered with them. And now they are celebrating successfully spawning this endangered species.

Exciting news! @floridaaquarium just announced a major breakthrough in coral reef restoration. For the first time ever, endangered Atlantic pillar coral have spawned using technology in a lab. It happened this weekend at the Center for Conservation in Apollo Beach @BN9 pic.twitter.com/7Q5lzLwc23 — Jorja Roman (@JorjaRoman) August 21, 2019

Workers used LED technology and computer systems to change the environment to mimic sunrises, sunsets and change the temperature of the water — all so that the coral could reproduce.

“By being able to keep these corals for many years and then spawn them in aquarium systems, this gives us the opportunity to create tens of thousands of corals to restore Florida’s coral reefs,” said Keri O’Neil the aquarium’s senior coral scientists.

The ultimate goal is to eventually put the new corals in the ocean along the Florida reef tract in areas that are deteriorating.

The focus will be on spots impacted by stony coral tissue loss disease - which is one of the major factors for why coral is endangered.