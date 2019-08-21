TAMPA, Fla. — It's Surf and Turf time with Chef Daryl Webb.

Fleming's Steakhouse

The tips come courtesy of Webb, the executive chef at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar.

If want to cook a great steak, you can’t be afraid of the heat. Fleming’s uses a 1600 degree broiler!

Later at home, you’ll have to get your pan really hot to get a good sear on your steak.

If you are using a hot pan, you need a cooking oil that can stand the higher temperatures without burning. Webb uses pomace olive oil.

And once you put your steak down, don’t touch it until you are ready to flip. And you only flip it once.

Medium Rare is as high as Webb will go for his own personal filet temperature.

That tops out at 125 degrees.

Below is the surf and turf recipe for a Filet Mignon with King Crab in a Scampi Sauce.

Ingredients

1 filet mignon, 8 ounce

1 tablespoon pomace olive oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 King Crab meat set

4 Campari tomatoes, halved

1 ounce white wine

1 ounce butter

¼ teaspoon chopped parsley

1 lemon

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.

Season both sides of steak with coarse salt and pepper.

Heat a sauté pan on medium to hot heat.

Place oil in sauté pan.

Place filet in pan, and sear for three minutes until a crust forms.

Flip steak over, and sear for two-to-three minutes.

You can finish cooking the steak in the oven until your desired temperature.

Chef suggests medium rare—talking the filet off heat at 110 to 115 degrees.

It will hit 125 degrees before it gets cooler.

Add room temperature King Crab meat to sauté pan.

Place over high heat and cook for about two minutes.

Add tomatoes and cook for an additional minute.

Add white wine to deglaze pan.

Remove from heat, add butter and parsley.

Swirl pan to melt butter.

Re-heat steak in broiler for 45 seconds.

Place steak in center of plate.

Top with King Crab meat and scampi sauce.

Garnish with seared lemon.

Fleming’s suggests pairing this dish with a 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon from Duckhorn Vineyards in Napa Valley.